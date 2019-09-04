Rly stations to be single-use plastic-free zones

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 21:24 IST

Using plastic cups and plates on the platform or in the train could now invite problems for passengers as Northern Railway (NR), Lucknow Division, is set to declare its stations as single-use plastic-free zones.

“All stations including Charbagh would be single-use plastic-free zones from October 2 onwards. We have already issued instructions to the vendors in this regard and are ensuring effective implementation of the ban,” said Jagtosh Shukla, senior divisional commercial manager (DCM) Lucknow Division.

Single-use plastic items include straws, plates, polythene bags (less than 50 microns) and themocol cups etc. A team has been constituted (also comprising RPF personnel) to ensure execution of orders, he said.

NR’s move is an outcome of Indian Railways’ call to ban use of single-use plastic at stations from October 2. Being a mammoth task, the work is being done in phases.

In the first phase, the Railway Board has asked authorities to ensure installation of water bottle crushers at stations.

