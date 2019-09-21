Rlys to introduce portable ramps for wheelchair-bound passengers

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 00:25 IST

In an attempt to make trains more accessible to wheelchair-bound passengers, the Railways is going to introduce portable ramps at stations, said an official.

“At present, there is a provision for wheelchair, but no provision for ramps. One has to pull the wheelchair up to allow the passenger to move in. But with the help of ramps, such passengers can get on board easily,” said an official with North Eastern Railway (NER).

Senior NER officials said the facility would be available by the end of this year.

Under the facility, the passengers can approach the station master to seek wheelchair and portable ramp assistance.

“One can approach the station master. The wheelchair and a ramp would be issued some formalities. And those who already have a wheelchair can only opt for a ramp that will be issued along with a porter to assist the passenger,” he added.

The foldable ramp weighs around 35 kg. It is capable of taking a dynamic load of 250 kg and is accessible to all coaches, including the AC ones. The ramp is fitted with a pair of telescopic adjustable legs that enable safe use on platform-to-train heights varying from 400 mm to 600 mm, the official said.

Passenger details would be forwarded to the destination station as well so that the same facility could be provided to the passenger while de-boarding, he added.

The facility was first tested in Thiruvananthapuram in 2017. After its success, it is going to introduced at other stations.

Pankaj Kumar Singh, chief public relations officer (CPRO) NER, said the facility was being introduced to facilitate wheelchair-bound train passengers, especially elderly and specially-abled passengers.

First Published: Sep 21, 2019 00:25 IST