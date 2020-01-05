e-paper
Road mishap: 30-yr-old woman crushed to death in Ludhiana

Road mishap: 30-yr-old woman crushed to death in Ludhiana

cities Updated: Jan 05, 2020 22:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Time, Ludhiana
A 30-year-old woman was crushed to death by a speeding vehicle on the National Highway-44 near Sahnewal on Saturday late. The deceased, Neetu Devi, hailed from Bihar and worked at a factory here.

Kanganwal police post in-charge assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Dharminder Singh said, “Neetu was returning home after work on Saturday night. Rather than using the overbridge to cross the road, she tried to jump over the grilles installed over the median. However, her clothes got entangled in the grille and she fell. This is when an unidentified speeding vehicle crushed her to death.”

The ASI said the passersby informed the police. “We have approached her family members in Bihar who are on their way to the city.”

Dugri man injured in car collision

In another mishap, a Toyota Innova car and Chevrolet Beat car had a head-on collision at the southern bypass near Gill bridge here around 11pm on Saturday, leaving an occupant of one of the vehicles with multiple injuries.

Marado police post in-charge ASI Ashwani Kumar said the victim, Rohit Kumar, of Golden Avenue, Dugri, who was in the Chevrolet Beat, was admitted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, while Prince Goyal of Basant Avenue, Dugri, who was driving the Innova, escaped unhurt.

“Both the vehicles were damaged badly. The doctors have declared Rohit unfit to record a statement. Police will take appropriate action after recording his statement,” the ASI said.

