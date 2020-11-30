e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 30, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Road rage: 10 booked for murder bid on civil engineer in Ludhiana

Road rage: 10 booked for murder bid on civil engineer in Ludhiana

Assaulted the 28-year-old victim with sharp-edged weapons following a crash between two motorcycles.

cities Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 22:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

A civil engineer landed in hospital after he was assaulted by a group of men in a road rage case in Sarabha Nagar.

The victim, Amit Sharma, 28, of Sunet village, suffered severe injuries on the head in the attack that took place on November 22 and is recuperating at a private hospital.

Police booked 10 men for attempt to murder on Sunday after Sharma was fit to give his statement.

Five of the accused are Onkar Singh, alias Jetha, of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, Kabir Dhaliwal, Rajan Kumar, Prince Kang and Shubham Bhatia, while five remain unidentified.

Sharma told the police that he and his friends, Ratanpal Singh and Harjinder Singh, visited Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar for snacks on November 22. On the way, their motorcycle rammed into a singer’s, which led to a quarrel. As onlookers intervened, they dispersed. Minutes later, 10 masked men appeared there and attacked him and his friends with sharp-edged weapons, before fleeing.

His friends rushed him to the hospital, where the police were informed.

ASI Balvir Singh, who is investigating the case, said the victim was not fit to record his statement for a week. On Sunday, the police recorded his statement and registered a case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 506 (criminal intimidation), 341 (wrongful restraint), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons) and 149 (every members of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

top news
BJP leaders meet again, say govt ready for talks as farmers remain defiant
BJP leaders meet again, say govt ready for talks as farmers remain defiant
LIVE: Protesting farmers pray near barricades on Guru Nanak Jayanti
LIVE: Protesting farmers pray near barricades on Guru Nanak Jayanti
India refuses to support China’s Belt and Road project at SCO meet
India refuses to support China’s Belt and Road project at SCO meet
‘For some heritage means their family’s name’: PM Modi
‘For some heritage means their family’s name’: PM Modi
Withdraw farm laws, says BJP ally in Rajasthan; threatens to quit alliance
Withdraw farm laws, says BJP ally in Rajasthan; threatens to quit alliance
India seeks answers on Ladakh peace plan. It is a make-or-break question
India seeks answers on Ladakh peace plan. It is a make-or-break question
‘He had all the time in the world’: Babar Azam names his ‘idol’
‘He had all the time in the world’: Babar Azam names his ‘idol’
Watch: Iran says scientist killed ‘remotely’; blames Israel l Latest updates
Watch: Iran says scientist killed ‘remotely’; blames Israel l Latest updates
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In