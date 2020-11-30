Road rage: 10 booked for murder bid on civil engineer in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 22:57 IST

A civil engineer landed in hospital after he was assaulted by a group of men in a road rage case in Sarabha Nagar.

The victim, Amit Sharma, 28, of Sunet village, suffered severe injuries on the head in the attack that took place on November 22 and is recuperating at a private hospital.

Police booked 10 men for attempt to murder on Sunday after Sharma was fit to give his statement.

Five of the accused are Onkar Singh, alias Jetha, of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, Kabir Dhaliwal, Rajan Kumar, Prince Kang and Shubham Bhatia, while five remain unidentified.

Sharma told the police that he and his friends, Ratanpal Singh and Harjinder Singh, visited Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar for snacks on November 22. On the way, their motorcycle rammed into a singer’s, which led to a quarrel. As onlookers intervened, they dispersed. Minutes later, 10 masked men appeared there and attacked him and his friends with sharp-edged weapons, before fleeing.

His friends rushed him to the hospital, where the police were informed.

ASI Balvir Singh, who is investigating the case, said the victim was not fit to record his statement for a week. On Sunday, the police recorded his statement and registered a case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 506 (criminal intimidation), 341 (wrongful restraint), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons) and 149 (every members of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.