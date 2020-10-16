e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Robbery bid foiled at Muthoot Finance branch in Ludhiana, three accused held

Robbery bid foiled at Muthoot Finance branch in Ludhiana, three accused held

Three employees, an onlooker injured as robbers open fire but flee, leaving cash and gold jewellery behind when the staff tried to overpower them

cities Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 17:36 IST
Tarsem Deogan
Tarsem Deogan
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Police at Muthoot Finance store in Ludhiana where a robbery bid was foiled on Friday.
Police at Muthoot Finance store in Ludhiana where a robbery bid was foiled on Friday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
         

In a dramatic turn of events, six armed men tried to rob a Muthoot Finance company branch on Dugri Road in Ludhiana on Friday but fled empty-handed after opening fire, injuring three employees who resisted their bid and an onlooker.

Police said the incident occurred at 9.30am when the accused held staff and customers captive and asked for money and gold jewellery that is mortgaged by people for loan. The robbers filled the cash and gold worth Rs 15 crore in bags but before they could escape, the employees tried to overpower them.

The robbers opened fire and injured three employees but they did not give up. The accused panicked and fled the spot, leaving the cash and gold jewellery behind.

Bullets marks on a car after the robbers opened fire.
Bullets marks on a car after the robbers opened fire. ( Harsimar Pal Singh/HT )

Three robbers escaped on motorcycles after opening fire. The bullets hit a car and an onlooker, Deepak Kumar, was injured in the leg. Another passer-by, suspecting something amiss, hit the three robbers on a motorcycle with his SUV, leading them to lose balance and fall on the road. The police arrested the three robbers and recovered weapons from them.

Ludhiana police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said that the Muthoot Finance headquarters has access to closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed at the Dugri Road office. After they noticed the robbery, they alerted the Ludhiana police, who rushed to the spot and managed to catch three of the accused with the help of locals.

top news
PM Modi to address 12 rallies in Bihar, Nitish Kumar to join him
PM Modi to address 12 rallies in Bihar, Nitish Kumar to join him
LeT, JeM backing Taliban in fighting in Helmand, says top Afghan official
LeT, JeM backing Taliban in fighting in Helmand, says top Afghan official
Delhi next on NCB radar to launch Mumbai-style crackdown on drugs
Delhi next on NCB radar to launch Mumbai-style crackdown on drugs
India gained decade of life expectancy since 1990: Lancet study
India gained decade of life expectancy since 1990: Lancet study
SSR death case: Delhi advocate arrested for spreading ‘fake news’
SSR death case: Delhi advocate arrested for spreading ‘fake news’
IPL 2020: Morgan appointed KKR captain after Karthik steps aside
IPL 2020: Morgan appointed KKR captain after Karthik steps aside
What about victim’s trauma? Plea against molester’s bail on ‘rakhi’
What about victim’s trauma? Plea against molester’s bail on ‘rakhi’
How Pakistan is hoodwinking FATF and the world on terror funding
How Pakistan is hoodwinking FATF and the world on terror funding
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In