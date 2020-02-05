Rohtak schoolboy dies as goalpost pole falls on him

cities

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 22:27 IST

A 13-year-old boy died after a football goalpost pole fell on him while he was playing at Manav Rachna Global School in Rohtak’s Sunaria village on Wednesday.

The victim, identified as Nikhil Kumar of Vijay Nagar in Rohtak, was a student of Class 8. The deceased’s father Kuldeep Singh is a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan.

As per school authorities, the mishap took place on Wednesday afternoon when Nikhil was playing with his friends in the recess time and suddenly a goalpost pole fell on him and hit him on his head. He died on the spot.

Later, the school authorities along with victim’s family members brought his body to Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) for post-mortem examination.

Talking to the media, Nikhil’s mother Kavita alleged that her son died due to negligence of the school authorities and she demanded strict action against them.

“I had a son and a daughter. The school authorities have snatched my son from me and they are responsible for his death,” she added.

She alleged that a couple of other students were playing with Nikhil and none of them got injured, which raises doubt over her son Nikhil’s death.

Talking to mediapersons, school principal Dharambir Singh said, “The mishap took place when some students were playing around the goalpost pole. Some students dragged the pole and it fell on Nikhil. We are investigating the reasons behind Nikhil’s death on our own level,” he added.