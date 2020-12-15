e-paper
Round 7 of J&K DDC polls tomorrow

Round 7 of J&K DDC polls tomorrow

As many as 6,87,115 electors (3,59,187 men and 3,27,928 women voters) are going to elect their representatives in all 31 DDC constituencies.

cities Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 21:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Security personnel leave for election duty for the DDC polls in Poonch district on Tuesday.
Security personnel leave for election duty for the DDC polls in Poonch district on Tuesday. (ANI)
         

As many as 31 constituencies with 298 candidates in fray will go to polls in Phase 7 of the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

Similarly, 438 panch and 69 sarpanch seats will also witness voting, said state election commissioner KK Sharma, while addressing a press conference here. Sharma said 31 DDC constituencies, including 13 seats from Kashmir and 18 from Jammu division, will go to polls in this phase. “As many as 148 candidates, including 34 women, are in fray in 13 constituencies of Kashmir. In Jammu division, 150 candidates, including 38 women are in fray for 18 constituencies in this phase,” he said.

As many as 6,87,115 electors (3,59,187 men and 3,27,928 women voters) are going to elect their representatives in all 31 DDC constituencies, Sharma said, adding that 1,852 polling stations—1,068 in Kashmir and 784 in Jammu division— have been designated for it.

He said of the 117 sarpanch vacancies notified in Phase 7, 30 have been elected unopposed. There shall be a contest in 69 constituencies and 231 candidates, including 79 women, he added. Similarly, he said, of 1,270 panch vacancies notified in this phase, 416 have been elected unopposed. As many as 438 constituencies will go to polls with 1,000 candidates, including 287 women.

The SEC said all requisite arrangements, including man power, election material and security arrangements, are in place for this phase. In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, he said adequate arrangements have been put in place to ensure safety of all stakeholders including the voters coming to vote at the polling stations. ‘Sanitizers, thermal scanners and face masks have been arranged at the polling stations to ensure that SOPs issued by the concerned authorities, including wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing, are strictly followed,” he added.

