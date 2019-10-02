e-paper
Wednesday, Oct 02, 2019

RPF cop saves man who fell in platform gap in Mumbai

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 00:07 IST
Ram Parmar
A 42-year-old commuter, who lost his balance and fell in the gap between a local train and the station platform, was saved by an alert railway protection force (RPF) constable in Virar on Monday.

Tushar Devrukar, a resident of Manvelpada in Virar (East), was boarding the local going towards Churchgate from platform no 3 at Virar station. He grabbed the middle rod of the coach but slipped between the local and the platform,” said police inspector Praveen Yadav, Virar RPF.

“As Devrukar was being dragged by the train, constable Pankaj Kumar, who was on patrolling duty, saw him. Kumar pulled Devrukar onto the platform. Devrukar suffered injuries on his hand and knees. He was rushed to the emergency medical room (EMR) and was discharged in the evening,” said Yadav. “I have recommended Kumar’s name to my superior so that a letter of appreciation can be issued.”

