Rs 4 lakh cash stolen from parked SUV in Hadapsar

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 21:10 IST

PUNE Cash worth Rs 4 lakh was stolen from a sport utility vehicle (SUV) in Hadapsar during the night beteen Monday and Tuesday.

The complaint in the matter was lodged by Rahul Desai, 46, a resident of Bhosale Garden in Hadapsar.

The theft took place between 10:30am on Monday and 7:30am on Tuesday, according to the police.

The SUV has been identified as a Jeep Compass owned by the complainant. It was parked in the parking lot of the residential building where Desai lives.

According to police, the cash was in the glove box of the parked sport utility vehicle (SUV). The complainant claims that he had locked his car before leaving it in the parking lot.

Assistant police inspector Sanjay Chavan of Hadapsar police station is investigating the case.

A case under Section 379 (punishment for theft) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Hadapsar police station.

The incident happened days after two men were caught on CCTV at FC road while stealing an expensive camera from a car. While one of the two men distracted and tricked the driver of the vehicle into leaving it unattended, the other slipped the back door open and fled with the bags in the back of the car, before the others could notice. The incident was recorded at Deccan Gymkhana police station on Saturday.