e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 04, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Rs 4 lakh cash stolen from parked SUV in Hadapsar

Rs 4 lakh cash stolen from parked SUV in Hadapsar

cities Updated: Mar 04, 2020 21:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE Cash worth Rs 4 lakh was stolen from a sport utility vehicle (SUV) in Hadapsar during the night beteen Monday and Tuesday.

The complaint in the matter was lodged by Rahul Desai, 46, a resident of Bhosale Garden in Hadapsar.

The theft took place between 10:30am on Monday and 7:30am on Tuesday, according to the police.

The SUV has been identified as a Jeep Compass owned by the complainant. It was parked in the parking lot of the residential building where Desai lives.

According to police, the cash was in the glove box of the parked sport utility vehicle (SUV). The complainant claims that he had locked his car before leaving it in the parking lot.

Assistant police inspector Sanjay Chavan of Hadapsar police station is investigating the case.

A case under Section 379 (punishment for theft) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Hadapsar police station.

The incident happened days after two men were caught on CCTV at FC road while stealing an expensive camera from a car. While one of the two men distracted and tricked the driver of the vehicle into leaving it unattended, the other slipped the back door open and fled with the bags in the back of the car, before the others could notice. The incident was recorded at Deccan Gymkhana police station on Saturday.

top news
Major headache for Rajasthan govt after Italian couple catches coronavirus
Major headache for Rajasthan govt after Italian couple catches coronavirus
At coronavirus review, PMO’s hard push to expand facilities to all districts
At coronavirus review, PMO’s hard push to expand facilities to all districts
Kashmir’s special police officer, civilian killed in Sopore terror attack
Kashmir’s special police officer, civilian killed in Sopore terror attack
‘Track the infected, their close contacts’: Chinese doctors’ advice on coronavirus
‘Track the infected, their close contacts’: Chinese doctors’ advice on coronavirus
Pawan Gupta’s mercy plea rejected, Tihar moves court seeking fresh death warrant
Pawan Gupta’s mercy plea rejected, Tihar moves court seeking fresh death warrant
Cryptocurrency ban lifted in India: Here’s what experts have to say
Cryptocurrency ban lifted in India: Here’s what experts have to say
Farokh Engineer has his say on Pant’s selection over Saha in New Zealand
Farokh Engineer has his say on Pant’s selection over Saha in New Zealand
Watch: Army Chief General Naravane speaks on Balakot airstrike, Chinese Army
Watch: Army Chief General Naravane speaks on Balakot airstrike, Chinese Army
trending topics
CoronavirusPulwama strikeDelhi PoliceSidharth ShuklaJEE MainCoronavirus updateBSEB Olympiad result 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities