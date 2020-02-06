e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 06, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Chandigarh / Rs 40-crore penalty imposed on Haryana realtors

Rs 40-crore penalty imposed on Haryana realtors

CRACKDOWN Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority, which was set up on February 5, 2018, has undertaken a drive against builders who are selling plots and apartments in unauthorised colonies

chandigarh Updated: Feb 06, 2020 12:18 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
The Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority has issued 509 penalty notices to builders who have defaulted in compliance of provisions of the real estate law.
The Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority has issued 509 penalty notices to builders who have defaulted in compliance of provisions of the real estate law. (HT file photo for representational purpose only)
         

CHANDIGARH: A penalty of nearly Rs 40 crore has been imposed and proceedings have been initiated against 58 colonisers in Haryana, an official said on Thursday.

With issue of show-cause notices, the penalty amount may go up to Rs 300 crore, a spokesperson for the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority said.

The authority, which came into being on February 5, 2018, has undertaken a campaign against builders who are selling plots and apartments in unauthorised colonies. Seven such cases are under investigation, he said.

It has issued 509 penalty notices to builders who have defaulted in compliance of provisions of the real estate law.

On the completion of two years, Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority chairman KK Khandelwal said: “Our effort in the last two years has been to develop a robust and transparent real estate sector.”

“Efforts of the authority help promoters due to the revival of the market. Those who comply with the law will be helped and their rights and interests will be protected and those who break the law may have to face the music.”

A total of 9,496 complaints have been filed out of which 6,598 have been re-addressed.

A total of 1,812 compliance orders have been issued and 249 cases are pending.

top news
Mahatma Gandhi may be trailer for you, he is life for us: PM Modi
Mahatma Gandhi may be trailer for you, he is life for us: PM Modi
RBI keeps rates steady, maintains ‘accommodative stance’
RBI keeps rates steady, maintains ‘accommodative stance’
7, including 3 kids, die after gas leak in UP’s Sitapur
7, including 3 kids, die after gas leak in UP’s Sitapur
Auto Expo 2020 Live Updates from Day 2: Maruti launches ‘flaunt machine’ Brezza petrol
Auto Expo 2020 Live Updates from Day 2: Maruti launches ‘flaunt machine’ Brezza petrol
Kia in talks over moving $1.1 billion India plant out of Andhra: Report
Kia in talks over moving $1.1 billion India plant out of Andhra: Report
Baaghi 3 trailer: Tiger Shroff and his biceps solve Syria
Baaghi 3 trailer: Tiger Shroff and his biceps solve Syria
You will see less video ads on YouTube in the coming months
You will see less video ads on YouTube in the coming months
‘I feel bad for him’:  Prasad opens up on Rayudu’s exclusion from World Cup
‘I feel bad for him’:  Prasad opens up on Rayudu’s exclusion from World Cup
trending topics
Delhi Assembly Election 2020Shaheen BaghIndia vs New ZealandAadhaar LinkPriyanka ChopraPrithvi ShawPhonePe vs Google PayBaaghi 3 Trailer

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News