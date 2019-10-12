e-paper
Rs 99 lakh stolen from 11 ATMs

cities Updated: Oct 12, 2019 20:29 IST
HT Correspondent
Pune The Khadki police have booked two employees of an automated teller machine (ATM) cash deposit company for stealing cash estimated to be worth Rs 99.56 lakh from eleven ATMs on October 4. The complainant, identified as Shailesh Dahake ( 34), is a resident of Warje and works as an HR manager with Securi Trans India Private Limited. Dahake said that the accused stole the confidential password and carried out the thefts. Police inspector (crime) Shafil Pathan said that the accused targeted 23 ATMs and managed to steal Rs 99.56 lakh from ATMs. “They are employees of the same company and more details are awaited in this case,” he said.

