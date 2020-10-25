e-paper
RSS celebrates foundation day, Dussehra under Covid norms

Volunteers performed shastra puja, surya pranam, yogasana and pranayama whilel wearing masks.

cities Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 22:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

The 95th foundation day celebrations of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) remained a low-key affair as no major events were held due to the Covid pandemic.

Moreover, the swayamsevaks were asked to perform ‘shastra’ puja at home.

Yashdeep Puri, Sarabha wing’s publicity chief, said all the programmes followed the guidelines laid down by the government. In uniform, the volunteers participated in the celebrations wearing masks.

The programmes were started with shastra puja, followed by surya pranam, yogasana, pranayama. Then several games, including tug of war and running, were played.

The RSS was established in Nagpur on the day of Vijaydashmi in 1925 by Dr Hedgewar.

Addressing the volunteers, the speakers hailed the services rendered by the former during the coronavirus pandemic. A swayamsevak is always ready to serve the country in times of calamities, one of the speakers said.

During these difficult times, the volunteers gave priority to indigenous products to strengthen the economic front of the country, the speaker said adding that the country is moving towards self-reliance.

“During Diwali, Indian lamps have a special significance in our culture. Lamps made of clay and dung are good for human health as well as nature. No foreign equipment can replace them,” said Puri.

