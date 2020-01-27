Rtd naval officer’s murder: Wife was upset with affair

cities

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 23:50 IST

The retired naval officer, who was burnt to death in his house at Badlapur, had wanted a divorce from his wife, said the police. His wife has been booked for killing him.

Guddu Singh, 50, a retired naval officer, and his wife Sunita Yadav, 38, came to Badlapur from Delhi on January 2 to sell their flat. On January 5, Singh’s charred body was found in the flat. Yadav told the police that Singh had joined income-tax office in Delhi after retirement and he was having an affair with a colleague.

Senior police inspector from Badlapur (West) police station L Sariputre said, “Yadav said that when she came to know about the affair two years ago, she left for Allahabad to her parents’ house. He wanted a divorce and so decided to sell the flat.”