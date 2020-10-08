e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / RTI activist accuses Ludhiana MC staffer of graft, holds protest

RTI activist accuses Ludhiana MC staffer of graft, holds protest

Says plumber accepted Rs 1,000 to hand over receipts for water connection fee; MC official recommends action against staffer.

cities Updated: Oct 08, 2020 18:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

A superintending (SE) engineer of the municipal corporation has recommended action against its registered plumber after an RTI activist accused him of demanding Rs 1,000 in bribe for providing him receipts for water connection fee.

Earlier, the complainant, Rohit Sabharwal, held a protest outside the office of MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal, who was not present there.

He lifted the protest after SE (operations and maintenance cell) Ravinder Garg assured him of recommending action against the plumber, Amrish Khanna.

“The MC commissioner has been apprised of the matter with the recommendation to cancel the plumber’s licence. The commissioner will take further action on it,” he added.

Rohit had alleged that he had paid Rs 19,820 for getting water connection of his two plots on Ferozepur Road on October 1, but was provided no receipts. Instead, his staff informed him that the registered plumber, Amrish Khanna, was demanding Rs 1,000 for handing over the receipts.

He alleged that on Thursday, Khanna asked his driver to reach near Dhami Eye Hospital to collect the receipts. He accompanied his driver and filmed Khanna accepting the money.

When confronted, Rohit said Khanna claimed the amount was collected as the file and plumber fees, while he got the connection set up through a private plumber.

The MC chief was not immediately available for comments. No police complaint has been filed.

top news
NIA busts 14-member IS module in Bengaluru
NIA busts 14-member IS module in Bengaluru
‘I trusted Rohit Sharma blindly, did everything he told me and it worked’
‘I trusted Rohit Sharma blindly, did everything he told me and it worked’
Mumbai police probes Republic TV for TRP fraud, Arnab Goswami hits back
Mumbai police probes Republic TV for TRP fraud, Arnab Goswami hits back
Hathras gangrape: Teesta Setalvad moves Supreme Court, accuses UP cops of complicity
Hathras gangrape: Teesta Setalvad moves Supreme Court, accuses UP cops of complicity
Home Ministry allows parties to hold rallies in poll-bound states
Home Ministry allows parties to hold rallies in poll-bound states
American poet Louise Glück wins Nobel Prize in Literature 2020
American poet Louise Glück wins Nobel Prize in Literature 2020
PLA at its doors, India looks at new security rule to punch Chinese firms
PLA at its doors, India looks at new security rule to punch Chinese firms
KKR vs CSK Review and SRH vs KXIP Preview on Battleground T20
KKR vs CSK Review and SRH vs KXIP Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyHappy birthday Gauri KhanIAF day 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In