RTI shows PMPML e-buses travelling fewer kms than schedules

PUNE The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has, until now, claimed that 75 e-buses in its fleet have been plying as scheduled.

However, an RTI application filed by Pune-based activist Tushar Udage, has revealed that e-buses that were scheduled to travel 1,37,000 km, have only travelled 74,000 km.

The PMPML authorities, however, refute the information revealed through the RTI, stating that, the context is unclear.

Ajay Charthankar, PMPML’s joint managing director said, “I am unaware of the context in which this information has been given as a response to the RTI application. However, the information is not correct and differs from the actual numbers. E-buses have been punctual and running efficiently.”

“e-buses have received a great response from the commuters and are in demand. On August 23 and 24, e-buses could not be operated on roads as there was no power supply. However, barring these two days, the buses have been operated as per schedule. We have to cross check the information revealed in the RTI application,” added Charthankar.

With the addition of 50 e-buses in August, PMPML now has 75 e-buses in its fleet. Charging points for the e-buses have been installed at the PMPML depots in Nigdi and Bhekrainagar.

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 17:16 IST