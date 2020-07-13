e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Rural pharmacists seeking regularisation hold protest in Amritsar, refuse to join Covid-19 duties

Rural pharmacists seeking regularisation hold protest in Amritsar, refuse to join Covid-19 duties

It has been 25 days since they boycotted their Covid-related duties in support of their demands

cities Updated: Jul 13, 2020 23:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
Hindustantimes
         

Pharmacists posted at dispensaries under the Punjab panchayats department staged a protest outside the zila parishad office in Amritsar and raised slogans against the Congress government for failing to regularise their jobs and increase salaries.

It has been 25 days since they boycotted their Covid-related duties in support of their demands.

“Rural pharmacists have been working for the last 14 years for Rs 10,000 a month. The government hired us on contractual basis and our contracts were not renewed this time. We have been assigned emergency Covid-related duties at public places like the Golden Temple, Durgiana Temple, ICP Attari, Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport, to medically screen people. Despite working in the emergency situations, the government is not regularising the contractual employees,” said Gurdeep Singh, district president of Punjab Rural Health Pharmacy Officers Association.

“The government had promised us to increase our salaries but nothing was done. The government should increase the salaries of frontline warriors and provide us medical insurance so that we can work without any concern,” he added.

Kamaljeet Singh Chauhan, vice-chairperson of the association, said, “We boycotted our Covid-19 duties on June 19, but the government is acting as a mute spectator. We will not resume our duties til the government assures us to regularise our jobs and increase our salaries. A similar protest is being held at all the districts of the state. We will intensify our protest if our demands are not fulfilled.”

top news
Sachin Pilot hardens stand after setback in Jaipur, preps for Round 2
Sachin Pilot hardens stand after setback in Jaipur, preps for Round 2
Coronavirus pandemic is going to get worse and worse and worse: WHO chief
Coronavirus pandemic is going to get worse and worse and worse: WHO chief
‘Lord Ram is a Nepalese’: PM Oli ignites new row with stunning claim on Ayodhya
‘Lord Ram is a Nepalese’: PM Oli ignites new row with stunning claim on Ayodhya
Amid political crisis, I-T raids on 20 locations of 3 groups linked to aides of Gehlot
Amid political crisis, I-T raids on 20 locations of 3 groups linked to aides of Gehlot
Fire breaks out at pharmaceutical unit near Visakhapatnam
Fire breaks out at pharmaceutical unit near Visakhapatnam
Maharashtra adds 6,497 new cases of Covid-19 to its tally
Maharashtra adds 6,497 new cases of Covid-19 to its tally
India, EU set to hold virtual summit; trade negotiations to get fresh push
India, EU set to hold virtual summit; trade negotiations to get fresh push
Rajasthan cliffhanger: Will Sachin Pilot stay with Congress or will he go? 
Rajasthan cliffhanger: Will Sachin Pilot stay with Congress or will he go? 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallySachin PilotRBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020Rajasthan 12th Commerce ResultCBSE 12th Results 2020CBSE 12th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In