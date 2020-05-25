e-paper
May 25, 2020-Monday
RWAs worry as Panchkula admn allows domestic helps to work in houses

The Federation of Residents’ Association (FORA), Panchkula, took up the matter and said that house maids, vendors and pedestrians could be seen flowing down the sectors without properly covering their faces with masks

cities Updated: May 25, 2020 23:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panchkula
Resident welfare associations (RWAs) are worried as the administration has issued orders allowing domestic helps to work in houses in Panchkula. The Federation of Residents’ Association (FORA), Panchkula, took up the matter and said that house maids, vendors and pedestrians could be seen flowing down the sectors without properly covering their faces with masks.

FORA president RP Malhotra said, “Maids need financial help and it is the duty of the administration to give them a monthly assistance for sustenance instead of just allowing them to carry on with their jobs as if everything was back to normal.”

“As per the instructions issued by the administration, it is difficult for people to provide their maids a place to stay in their houses. As such it is not only that the maids can infect residents, but they too can get infected from people as they work in a multiple houses,” said Malhotra.

He said that if at all household workers were to be allowed to work, the administration should get them all screened or tested against the Covid-19. Malhotra further said that the association had taken up the matter with the deputy commissioner as well, but got no response as yet.

FORA senior vice-president Bharat Hiteshi said the benefits of lockdown had been nullified by massive relaxations such as allowing maids to work and opening of parks where people throng in group with caring about social distancing norms.

Not satisfied with orders restricting senior citizens and kids below 10 years from walking in parks, the association members said that it’ the aged people who need to boost their immunity the most and keep themselves in high spirits. They said keeping them confined to their homes would only add to their loneliness.

