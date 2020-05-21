Sacked Safai Karamcharis protest in Kurukshetra, removed by police

cities

Updated: May 21, 2020 22:55 IST

As many as 70 sacked contractual safai karamcharis who had been protesting against the management of Kurukshetra Development Board (KDB) for two days, were removed by police on Thursday.

The sweepers, who were deputed to clean religious places in Kurukshetra, accused the KDB of taking their jobs during the crisis. They demanded that their services should be restored as they are unable to feed their children.

Kurukshetra deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Ajay Rana said, “The Safai Karamcharis had been protesting outside the KDB office for two-three days. On Thursday, we removed them as they refused to end the protest despite repeated requests.”

Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Yogesh Sharma, who was leading the protesters, accused the KDB management of misleading the sweepers by making false promises. “These workers should be re-appointed without any delay,” he said.

“Our prime minister was seen washing the feet of the sweepers, but here, our job was taken, leaving us with nothing”, said a protestor.

However, KDB chief executive officer Gagandeep Singh said, “The sweepers are not associated with the KDB. They are contractual employees working with Sulabh International, which has been given the contract of cleanliness at the religious places in Kurukshetra and surrounding areas. But now the contract has been given to the Radha Krishan Society, who had reduced their strength.”

A top-level official from the KDB said that the new contractor has agreed to reappoint 30 of the sacked workers, but they were adamant with their demand that all 70 of them should be reappointed.