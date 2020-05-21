e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 21, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Sacked Safai Karamcharis protest in Kurukshetra, removed by police

Sacked Safai Karamcharis protest in Kurukshetra, removed by police

They demanded that their services should be restored as they are unable to feed their children

cities Updated: May 21, 2020 22:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

As many as 70 sacked contractual safai karamcharis who had been protesting against the management of Kurukshetra Development Board (KDB) for two days, were removed by police on Thursday.

The sweepers, who were deputed to clean religious places in Kurukshetra, accused the KDB of taking their jobs during the crisis. They demanded that their services should be restored as they are unable to feed their children.

Kurukshetra deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Ajay Rana said, “The Safai Karamcharis had been protesting outside the KDB office for two-three days. On Thursday, we removed them as they refused to end the protest despite repeated requests.”

Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Yogesh Sharma, who was leading the protesters, accused the KDB management of misleading the sweepers by making false promises. “These workers should be re-appointed without any delay,” he said.

“Our prime minister was seen washing the feet of the sweepers, but here, our job was taken, leaving us with nothing”, said a protestor.

However, KDB chief executive officer Gagandeep Singh said, “The sweepers are not associated with the KDB. They are contractual employees working with Sulabh International, which has been given the contract of cleanliness at the religious places in Kurukshetra and surrounding areas. But now the contract has been given to the Radha Krishan Society, who had reduced their strength.”

A top-level official from the KDB said that the new contractor has agreed to reappoint 30 of the sacked workers, but they were adamant with their demand that all 70 of them should be reappointed.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaIRCTC Online bookingCovid-19 CrisisCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020MS DhoniJharkhand Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In