SAD, AAP condemn govt over free bicycle scheme

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 01:13 IST

CHANDIGARH The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has condemned the Congress government for not releasing funds for the Mai Bhago Vidya Scheme under which bicycles were distributed to girl students studying in secondary and higher secondary government schools in the state.

In a statement here, former chief parliamentary secretary Pawan Kumar Tinu said it was shocking that the Congress government has no money for the scheme that was started in 2011-12 by the SAD-BJP government.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged that the Congress-led government in the state promised to give free scooters to school students in the state had failed to provide even a single free bicycle to girl students in the state.

In a joint statement, deputy leader of opposition Sarabjit Kaur Manuke and MLAs Baljinder Kaur and Rupinder Kaur Ruby said the Captain government had betrayed the student community by going back on the promise of giving free bicycles to girls.

Quoting reports, they said the social welfare department had demanded ₹30 crore from the government a month ago to enable it to go ahead with the free distribution of bicycles to students. “The Captain government had provided hefty packages and perks, SUVs, palatial bungalows to his political advisers and loyalists with plum posts but has no money to provide school students with bicycles and uniforms,” they said.

