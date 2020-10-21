SAD asks Ludhiana Mayor to hold MC house meet within 15 days or face stir

cities

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 23:02 IST

With Mayor Balkar Sandhu failing to conduct the municipal corporation (MC) general house meet for over seven months, a delegation of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) councillors met him on Wednesday and gave an ultimatum to call a meeting in 15 days, or face agitation.

The councillors said that residents are raising a hue and cry over clogged sewer lines, potholed roads, non-functional streetlights among other issues, but the civic body is paying no heed to the problem. Rather the mayor is making excuses to further delay the general house meeting, they said.

Leading the delegation of councillors, leader of opposition in the MC general house, Harbhajan Dang said, “We have been demanding that the mayor should call a meeting so that problems being faced by residents can be resolved. We had also met the mayor in this regard on September 29, but no announcement has been made by him so far.”

“Now, we have given an ultimatum of 15 days to the mayor to call a general house meeting or the party will raise an agitation against the civic body and state government,” said Dang.

Councillor Jaspal Singh said that contractors have also been delaying the development projects and many road samples collected by the MC in the past have failed the quality test, but the civic body has failed to take action against such contractors. “A meeting of the MC general house should be conducted at the earliest”, he said.

Councillors and SAD leaders including Sarabjeet Singh Laddi, Paramjeet Garcha, Surjeet Singh Rai, Manpreet Singh Manna, Balwinder Shanky, Nirmal Singh among others were also a part of the delegation.

Covid test necessary for councillors: Mayor

Mayor Balkar Sandhu said that he will announce the meeting of the MC general house but every councillor will have to get a Covid-19 test as per the guidelines issued by the state government.

Dang, however, slammed the claim of the Mayor stating that the assembly session was held with MLAs undergoing the Covid-19 test. “If the mayor is concerned over the spread of the virus, then the meeting can be organised at Guru Nanak Stadium, where it would be easy to maintain social distancing,” he said.

Dang said that the mayor is making excuses to further delay the meeting as the civic body has failed to work efficiently.