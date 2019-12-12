e-paper
Thursday, Dec 12, 2019
SAD’s 99TH FOUNDATION DAY Sukhbir, other Akali leaders do seva at Golden Temple

cities Updated: Dec 12, 2019 23:09 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, AMRITSAR
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leadership did seva (voluntary service) at the Golden Temple as the Akhand Path (48-hour recitation of Guru Granth Sahib) began on Thursday to mark the party’s 99th foundation day on December 14.

The Akhand Path began at 10 pm in the presence of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, his wife and Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Gobind Singh Longowal.

However, several senior Akali leaders, including SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, did not turn up on the occasion.

Badal is expected to be present at the culmination of prayers on Saturday.

Those who were present included party spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema, Bikram Singh Majithia, Gulzar Singh Ranike, Jagir Kaur, Maheshinder Singh Grewal, Virsa Singh Valtoha and Vir Singh Lopoke.

Sukhbir and other leaders later performed seva by cleaning utensils in the langar hall (community kitchen) and polishing shoes at the joda ghar.

Accompanied by Jagir Kaur, former SGPC chief, Harsimrat prepared rotis in the langar hall.

CHEEMA HAILS BADAL’S CONTRIBUTION TO SAD

“Thanks to the leadership of Parkash Singh Badal, the Akali Dal remained in power for the maximum time in Punjab. If anyone wants to outdo him, he must perform better than him,” said Cheema, the party spokesperson, in an interaction with the media.

He was reacting to the allegations of Akali rebels that the party is under the control of a single family. “Whose family they want to rule over the party?” he asked.

He refused to comment on the stand of senior Akali leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, who along with splinter Akali groups, is holding a parallel function to mark the party’s Foundation Day.

WORKING COMMITTEE MEET TODAY

The SAD working committee meeting will be held on Friday at Bhai Gurdas Hall near Golden Temple here. On Saturday, a delegate session will be held at SGPC’s headquarters Teja Singh Samundri Hall in the shrine complex to elect the party president.

EX-PARALLEL JATHEDAR OPPOSES PARTY EVENT

Meanwhile, former parallel jathedar of Takht Kesgarh Sahib Amreek Singh announced to protest against the SAD gathering at the SGPC base on the foundation day of the party.

Amreek Singh, who is also leader of a faction of Damdami Taksal, released a video message in this regard.

Alleging that the SAD has shunned Panthic interests, he said Akali leaders have no right to use the Sikh religious places for holding its functions. “If the SGPC does not stop the party from holding this event, we will hold a demonstration. I also appeal to the entire Sikh sangat to join the protest,” he added.

