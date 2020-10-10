Safety protocols: CBSE issues 55-page dossier to schools

cities

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 23:25 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued 55-page guidelines to affiliated schools regarding their reopening. The schools have been asked to constitute task teams, emergency care support, and hygiene inspection squads.

The board has instructed schools not to involve students in any cleaning activities for health and safety reasons. The schools must ensure that children do not exchange masks or share food with each other. It has also been directed that school campus should be cleaned every day and a daily record of sanitised areas be maintained.

The board has also directed the affiliated schools to reopen in phased manner and in different shifts, following the ‘odd-even formula’.

To implement these directions, several schools have come up with videos that were sent to parents so that every child is prepared to wear mask, sanitise hands frequently and maintain adequate physical distance.

The authorities of BCM School, Dugri, have come up with two videos which have been shared with the parents. In those videos, students have been asked to be responsible and sensible citizens. In the three-minute video, the students have been given instructions how to wear a mask, maintain 6ft distance from each other, clean hands, cover the mouth while coughing and sneezing, and avoid coming to school if experiencing fever, cold and cough.

Principal Vandna Shahi, said, “We reopened the school last week and received a good response from Class 12 as more students are coming to school for clearing their doubts. We took all precautions and will abide by the instructions sent by the board.”

Authorities of Bhartiya Vidya Mandir School, Udham Singh Nagar, meanwhile, are conducting a survey to take consent from the parents to send their children to school to seek guidance from teachers.

Principal Bandana Sethi said, “We have received the guidelines from the board and will follow them while reopening the school next week. We will first see the response of the parents and then proper instructions will be sent through a video informing them about the precautions the children need to take while visiting school.”

Box: Other instructions

Functions and celebration of festivals to be avoided

School assembly to be conducted in classrooms

Virtual parent-teacher meeting to be arranged

Students, teachers and other staff members to be encouraged to use Aarogya Setu App for their own and safety of others.

Practical work to be done in small group while maintaining social distancing

Avoid conducting book fairs, exhibitions, excursion trips, annual function till the situation normalises

Teachers must engage students in promoting emotional health and make them feel safe in school