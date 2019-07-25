Gurugram’s Sai Kunj residents yet to get civic amenities as July 31 deadline looms

Despite the intervention of the Human Rights Commission of Haryana, there has been no relief for residents of Sai Kunj in Sector 110-A (in New Palam Vihar), in terms of getting basic amenities such as road, water and sewer connections, according to the residents’ welfare association (RWA).

Members of the RWA on Thursday said that the Human Rights Commission, on April 30, had asked the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) to provide civic facilities by July 31 and sought a compliance report by August 5, when this case is fixed for hearing in the commission.

The RWA members said that the MCG will not meet the July 31 deadline as there has been no progress on the ground. Residents said they are continuing to use water drawn through borewells, discharge sewer through private tankers and use the roads, which are in a poor condition.

Seeing no progress on the ground in the last three months, the Sai Kunj RWA executive members met MCG executive engineer Vishal Garg on Wednesday, after which they decided to file a contempt petition in the commission before the hearing.

“MCG officials told us that a detailed project report (DPR) has been prepared by its consultant and submitted to the Urban Local Bodies (ULB) office in Chandigarh for approval. But the officials did not give any concrete date of execution of work or floating the tender. MCG officials also did not reveal details of the DPR. The MCG was to provide us with these basic amenities soon after Sai Kunj was regularised by the Haryana government in September 2017,” said Surender Chaudhary, RWA president.

In August 2018, the RWA had filed a petition in the Human Rights Commission of Haryana, seeking directions to the MCG in this regard.

Since the colony was developed, at least 15 years ago, residents have been using borewells for water.

In July 2018, the RWA had also written to the Prime Minister’s Office, seeking its direction to the local civic body for providing basic amenities.

“A detailed project report was sent to the ULB two weeks ago and we are waiting for further directions from the head office. The delay took place because the DPR prepared earlier had few errors, which have been rectified,” said Garg, executive engineer, MCG.

