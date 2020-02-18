Salon extortion case: Panchkula police to quiz suspended inspector for two days

cities

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 00:49 IST

Four days after suspended inspector Ravi Kant Sharma, the former SHO of Mansa Devi Complex (MDC) police station, surrendered in a local court, the police on Monday got him back in custody citing need for probe after new facts have cropped up in the case.

Sharma, who was suspended in December last year for allegedly extorting money from a beauty salon and stalking its woman employee, has remained out of police reach for over two months.

Confirming the development, assistant commissioner of police Vijay Deswal, investigating officer in the case, said, “We have taken Sharma back in custody from Ambala Central Jail for two days as we have come across new facts in the case that needs to be investigated. We cannot disclose more as it is part of investigation.”

Sharma had surrendered in court on February 13, and was sent to judicial custody after police interrogated him for more than two hours. With his surrender, the police, on Thursday, had also moved an application in court regarding his voice sampling, which was allowed.

On February 3, the Punjab and Haryana HC had dismissed Sharma’s plea for anticipatory bail. Police had argued that they needed his custodial interrogation in view of incriminating evidence against him. Police had told the HC that 121 calls were exchanged between Sharma and the guard between September 3, 2019 to 10 December, 2019, even as they had no business to be in touch.

THE CASE

It was on December 10, 2019, that Panchkula police had registered an FIR against Sharma and a home guard volunteer, Jashan Lal, for allegedly extorting money from the salon, as well as stalking and manhandling a woman manager. The complainant, who is the owner of a beauty lounge and salon in Sector 5, MDC, had submitted a CD containing CCTV clippings of the salon with his complaint.

DVR CORRUPT

Sources said matter related to DVR submitted by the complainant was taken up in court during Sharma’s anticipatory bail. However, the police had told the court that as per the forensic lab report, the DVR did not function as it was corrupt.