Home / Cities / Another sambar found dead, 1 booked in Ludhiana

Another sambar found dead, 1 booked in Ludhiana

cities Updated: Dec 26, 2019 22:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
 Officials of Mattewara forest found another Sambar deer dead on a roadside near Mand Chaunta village in Ludhiana on Thursday.

It was the second such incident within last 10 days when a deer was found dead. 

The officials suspected that someone had killed the Sambar as one leg of the animal was missing. 

A case under Sections 39 and 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act has been registered against an unidentified person at the Koom Kalan police station on the basis of the complaint filed by forest officer. 

Forest guard Praveen Kumar said on the directions of district forest officer Kushwinder Singh, a team was doing the rounds in Mattewara.

“While passing through Mand Chaunta village, we found the dead Sambar near a road. We first suspected it to be a case of an accident, but when we checked the animal, we found that one of its legs was missing. It appeared to be intentionally severed by someone,” he added. 

The guard said that animal was sent for postmortem examination at the nursery in Mattewara. 

Koom Kalan station house officer (SHO) sub-inspector Paramjit Singh said the accused was yet to be identified.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered and investigation is underway, he added.

However, some villagers claimed to have heard some gunshots.

