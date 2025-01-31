Sanatkada Lucknow Fest: Crewel, Kilim to Bandhani, a treasure for handicraft lovers

The five-day Sanatkada Lucknow festival opened with the Craft and Weaves Bazar at Safed Baradari on Friday. In the most awaited exhibitions of the state capital, buyers can connect with artisans bringing their craft from as far as Uzbekistan and Afghanistan to as close as Kanpur. An artisan from Uzbekistan at SLF(S Farah Rizvi/HT)

With a total of 107 stalls there is much for all. This year the focus once again is on handicraft items ranging from apparel, shoes, jewellery, home decor, tapestry, linen and much more.

If you are planning to revamp your house and add that authentic artistic touch, the exhibition offers a variety of linen and decor items.

The cushion covers, carpets and mats made on beautiful Kashmiri Crewel embroidery range from ₹1,300 to ₹14,000. “This work is of the dying art form, and I am one of the few who are trying to make this embroidery go far and wide,” says Parvez Bhatt.

Mohd Aamir from Afghanistan has got a wide variety of Afghani work-based carpets, mats and more all made of natural dye and hand-spun sheep wool. Paper-mache art items done on utensils, decor pieces and clutches from Chinar Valley Arts, another stall from the valley of Kashmir has been brought to the fest for the time.

For those who love to buy some interesting handwoven apparel, be it shawls, jackets, sarees, scarves and more, such shoppers are in for a big treat. Be it Indian or Uzbekistani you have so much to choose from.

“Kantha is very different from Chikankari and that’s the reason that we know people will love our embroidery too. Beautiful khadi and silk material with a complete multi-thread work is the one of our best pieces. It costs ₹42,000 or one can buy a scarf at just ₹900 with hand batik print,” shares Arvesh from Shunya Batik West Bengal.

Authentic Bandhani sarees and dupattas from Gujarat are surely able to turn heads. Artisan Mohd Ahmad from the stall says, “Bandhani is never out of fashion, be it on silk or cotton — we always find buyers. This time we have brought a vast saree collection including a golden tar (wire) ka kaam.” Shahnoza Shams from Uzbekistan has brought authentic jewellery that she creates with tools along with that a collection of bags, jackets and scarves that are made from Uzbeki fabric.

The Deiksha of Daatiya Dehradun has been coming to the festival since last ten years feels that the best part is she find people who appreciate her work. On what’s new this year she adds, “Sapphire stones on sterling silver is my latest creation and though few sets I have brought but I know they are going to be a sold off.”

Then Boriya Basta from Kanpur who boasts of actor Sonam Kapoor sporting their lesser-known craft Kilim work jewellery and bags for her film Padman (2018). This year the group brought a range of small handbags, totes and wallets. Along with fashion jewellery including Kilim work bracelets and necklaces