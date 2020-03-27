Sangli’s Covid infection rate at 24 after zero-patient family’s contact list widens

cities

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 21:00 IST

PUNE Fifteen persons who came in contact with Covid-19-positive members of a family in Islampur, Sangli, have now also tested positive for the virus.

This takes the total number of Sars-Cov-2 infections, caused by Covid-19 (coronavirus) in Sangli district to 24.

A total of 24 persons in Sangli, including members of the zero-patient family there and first contacts thereafter, are now Covid-19 positive.

Members of the family, including three seniors, had visited Saudi Arabia.

The district administration has contact-traced 47 persons in contact with the four family members who were the first to show infection. Of these, 24 are positive, and rest have tested negative.

“All 24 are all related to each other, and live in adjacent houses, except for one who works as a maid,” said Sangli district collector Abhijeet Chaudhary.

He further added, “The entire locality in Islampur has been cordoned off and turned into a containment zone. A mass sanitisation programme is being conducted. We have further traced 161 persons who came in contacts with these 47, and they have been isolated. This includes those with symptoms and with no symptoms, under guidelines of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).”

The first four Saudi-returned Covid cases were recorded on March 14. On March 25, five more members tested positive in the same family.

On March 26, three more tested positive, followed by 12 positive cases on Friday.

All are currently admitted to the Miraj government hospital.

Pune’s Covid patient remains critical

The Covid-19-positive woman admitted to the Bharati Vidyapeeth hospital in Pune, is still on ventilator support at the moment.

The woman was admitted on March 20.

Dr Sanjay Lalwani, medical director, Bharati Vidyapeeth hospital, said, “Her dependence on the ventilator has reduced, but she still is on it. Her condition is critical. We are optimistic that her condition will improve, since it has not deteriorated since the day she was put on the ventilator.”

The woman has no foreign travel history or is not known to have come in direct contact with any Covi-19 positive person(s).

Five others in her family have also tested positive for the virus and are all currently admitted to Naidu hospital.