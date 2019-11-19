e-paper
Sangrur Dalit’s kin end protest as govt offers Rs 20 lakh, govt job

The compromise was reached when cabinet ministers Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Charanjit Singh Channi, Vijay Inder Singla and political secretary to chief minister Capt Sandeep Sandhu met Jagmail’s wife Manjit Kaur in the presence of leaders of Dalit outfits

punjab Updated: Nov 19, 2019 01:57 IST
Avtar Singh
Avtar Singh
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The Punjab government on Monday agreed to pay ₹20 lakh compensation and government job to the wife of Dalit man Jagmail Singh, 37, who died after being tortured by four upper-caste men of Changliwala near Lehra town last week.
“The state government has accepted our demand and assured government job to Jagmial’s wife Manjit Kaur near her residence. The police will submit challan within seven days against the accused and the verdict of the case will be delivered in three months,” said Mukesh Malaudh, state chief of Zameen Prapti Sangharsh Committee that led the protest.

The compromise was reached when cabinet ministers Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Charanjit Singh Channi, Vijay Inder Singla and political secretary to chief minister Capt Sandeep Sandhu met Jagmail’s wife Manjit Kaur in the presence of leaders of Dalit outfits.

“As per the compromise, ₹6 lakh will be given on the day of post-mortem of the body and ₹14 lakh on the day of bhog ceremony. An ADGP-level officer will probe if there was negligence on police’s part and Jagmail’s three children will get free education till graduation,” said senior Congress leader Rajinder Kaur Bhattal.

The family will also get ₹1.25 lakh extra for the construction of house. The body of Jagmail is lying at PGIMER in Chandigarh where post-mortem will be conducted on Tuesday and then the body will taken to victim’s native village, Changliwala, for cremation.

The death of Jagmail had sparked off protests in Sangrur and Changliwala after Jagmail died at PGIMER on Saturday. The indefinite protest was called off at around 6pm on Monday.

The four-member committee of Shiromani Akali Dal led by former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra also met the victim’s family.

Meanwhile, the four accused, Kamalpreet Singh alias Rinku, his father Amarjeet Singh, Yadwinder alias Lucky and Balwinder alias Binder, were produced in a Sunam court on Monday and sent to police remand till November 21.

