Sangrur inmates video:Jail suptd, 4 senior officers suspended after probe

On October 12, 2018, in a video shot in district jail premises, five undertrials and two convicts can be seen accusing jail superintendent of demanding ₹1 lakh bribe for not implicating them in false cases

cities Updated: Nov 28, 2019 00:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Sangrur
Following the inquiry marked by IG Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh, the jail department has suspended five senior officers on Wednesday. Inmates had made allegations on these officers in a video shot in Sangrur district jail premises. The orders issued by principal secretary jails, R Venkat Ratnam, said that the allegations were found to be true after investigation.

The officers are jail superintendent Sangrur, Iqbal Singh Brar; deputy superintendent currently posted as superintendent district jail Roopnagar (OPS), Amrik Singh; assistant superintendent, currently posted as deputy superintendent sub jail Malerkotla (OPS) Parduman Singh; assistant superintendent new jail Nabha Jagtar Singh; and head warder Jasminder Singh.

Ratnam and Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

On October12, 2018, in a video shot in district jail premises, five undertrials and two convicts can be seen accusing jail superintendent of demanding ₹1 lakh bribe for not implicating them in false cases. After the video went viral on social media, SSP Sandeep Garg had ordered a probe into the claims.

The video had also raised questions on how a cell phone could have been smuggled into the jail even as authorities claim that the prisons are heavily guarded.

