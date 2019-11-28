Sangrur inmates video:Jail suptd, 4 senior officers suspended after probe

cities

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 00:21 IST

Following the inquiry marked by IG Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh, the jail department has suspended five senior officers on Wednesday. Inmates had made allegations on these officers in a video shot in Sangrur district jail premises. The orders issued by principal secretary jails, R Venkat Ratnam, said that the allegations were found to be true after investigation.

The officers are jail superintendent Sangrur, Iqbal Singh Brar; deputy superintendent currently posted as superintendent district jail Roopnagar (OPS), Amrik Singh; assistant superintendent, currently posted as deputy superintendent sub jail Malerkotla (OPS) Parduman Singh; assistant superintendent new jail Nabha Jagtar Singh; and head warder Jasminder Singh.

Ratnam and Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

On October12, 2018, in a video shot in district jail premises, five undertrials and two convicts can be seen accusing jail superintendent of demanding ₹1 lakh bribe for not implicating them in false cases. After the video went viral on social media, SSP Sandeep Garg had ordered a probe into the claims.

The video had also raised questions on how a cell phone could have been smuggled into the jail even as authorities claim that the prisons are heavily guarded.