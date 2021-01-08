e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 08, 2021-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Sangrur jail superintendent, his deputy and warder booked for taking bribe to keep two inmates out of prison

Sangrur jail superintendent, his deputy and warder booked for taking bribe to keep two inmates out of prison

Trio helped the prisoners by prolonging their stay outside the jail on the basis of false health reports despite them having completed their Covid-19 isolation period.

cities Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 10:39 IST
Avtar Singh
Avtar Singh
Hindustan Times, Sangrur
The Sangrur District Jail superintendent Balwinder Singh, his deputy Amar Singh and warder Gurpartap Singh were booked for giving facilities to prisoners after taking bribe.
The Sangrur District Jail superintendent Balwinder Singh, his deputy Amar Singh and warder Gurpartap Singh were booked for giving facilities to prisoners after taking bribe. (HT file photo)
         

Sangrur District Jail superintendent, his deputy and a warder were booked for taking bribe to prolong the stay of two prisoners outside the prison on the basis of false health reports despite them having completed their Covid-19 isolation period, police said on Friday.

Deputy superintendent of police (rural) Satpal Sharma said jail superintendent Balwinder Singh, his deputy Amar Singh, warder Gurpartap Singh were booked under Section 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, Section 52 A of the Prison Act and Sections 51 and 56 of the Disaster Management Act at Sangrur police station city-1.

Police station in-charge Pritpal Singh said that the accused provided facilities to the inmates, including access to mobile phones, and did not shift them back to their cells once their isolation period was over.

The two prisoners, Kamal Kumar and Arun Kumar, were allowed a prolonged stay after wrong health reports were sent to the authorities.

No arrest has been made so far.

tags
top news
‘Vaccine for Indians in next few days’: Union health minister Harsh Vardhan
‘Vaccine for Indians in next few days’: Union health minister Harsh Vardhan
Officer dies following clash with pro-Trump mob at US Capitol: Police
Officer dies following clash with pro-Trump mob at US Capitol: Police
Opposition in Kerala boycotts Governor’s address, stages protest outside Assembly
Opposition in Kerala boycotts Governor’s address, stages protest outside Assembly
Farmers’ protest: Delhi borders continue to remain closed, traffic diverted
Farmers’ protest: Delhi borders continue to remain closed, traffic diverted
2nd vaccination dry run across the country today: All you need to know
2nd vaccination dry run across the country today: All you need to know
3rd Test live: Openers bring up 50, look solid in approach
3rd Test live: Openers bring up 50, look solid in approach
India to chair 3 important committees of UNSC: All you need to know about them
India to chair 3 important committees of UNSC: All you need to know about them
Watch: Tourists stranded in Srinagar due to snowfall, get free accommodation
Watch: Tourists stranded in Srinagar due to snowfall, get free accommodation
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In