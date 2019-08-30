Sangrur man kills 20-yr-old over suspicion of illicit relations, held

cities

A 24-year-old man, with assistance of his brother, allegedly killed another man over suspicion of him having an extramarital relationship with accused’s wife. The incident took place at Harkishanpura village, 16-km from the district headquarters, on Wednesday night.

Police have booked the brothers and arrested the key accused, here on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Arshdeep Singh, 20, of Harkishanpura, and the accused are Harjinder Singh and his brother Somjeet Singh, 22, from the same village.

Police said that Harjinder and Somjeet stopped Arshdeep in a street and attacked him with sharp-edged weapons. The man died on the spot.

The body was sent to Bhawanigarh civil hospital and police have started investigation.

“The accused suspected that the deceased was having illicit relations with his wife. Both the brothers murdered Arshdeep by stabbing him in the stomach,” said Rakesh Kumar, station house officer of Sadar police station in Sangrur.

Police have booked the accused following a complaint of Harpreet Singh, the victim’s brother. Harjinder has been arrested, but Somjeet is absconding,” the SHO added.

The case has been registered against the brothers under Section 302 (punishment for murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sadar police station.

