Sassoon’s new building to function as isolation ward from March 31

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 23:06 IST

PUNE The 11-storey new building of the Sassoon General Hospital will function as a Covid-19 (coronavirus) isolation ward from March 31, according to the officials.

Dr Ajay Chandanwale, dean, Sassoon hospital, said, “Currently there are 50 ICU beds and 150 isolation beds. The facility will start soon and it can be expanded to 700 beds if needed in future.”

Currently, Naidu is the only government hospital in the city with a capacity of about 80-90 beds which are dedicated for infection control, however, the limited ventilator facility at Naidu hospital limits the treatment options of patients infected with Sars-Cov-2 virus.

The new building at Sassoon will have at least 50 ICU beds and 100 beds to be used for quarantine facility. The Pune district has ten designated private hospitals and two government hospitals including Naidu hospital and YCM hospital with quarantine facilities dedicated for Covid19 patients and suspects.

According to officials Sassoon hospital has also started testing facilities since March 19 wherein samples form Naidu hospitals are being sent to reduce the load on National Institute of Virology (NIV). The hospital has also started a special flu Out Patient Department (OPD) since March 19 on the ground floor of the same building after it was reported that many patients with common cold symptoms too are rushing to Naidu.

People who have flu like symptoms can get themselves checked at Sassoon’s OPD which further directs them if they should get tested for Covid-19, said officials.