Tuesday, Oct 15, 2019

Satya Gopal appointed additional CS, Dehi home department

cities Updated: Oct 15, 2019 20:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: Satya Gopal, an IAS officer of the 1988 batch, was on Tuesday appointed the additional chief secretary in charge of the Delhi government home department.

Gopal will also be in charge of the land and building department.

Gopal replaces Renu Sharma, who remains the additional chief secretary in charge of finance and planning departments in the government. Sharma belongs to the same batch.

Gopal, who has served as the chief secretary of Arunachal Pradesh, was transferred to Delhi in July this year. Around the same time, speculation was rife that Gopal would be appointed the new chairman of the New Delhi Municipal Council.

On Tuesday, Delhi’s lieutenant-governor Anil Baijal nominated him to the new position and the services department issued an order, which HT has seen.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 20:20 IST

