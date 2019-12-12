e-paper
Thursday, Dec 12, 2019
Sawai Gandharva, day 2: Sandip Bhattacharjee sets stage alight with mesmerising vocal performance

Dec 12, 2019 19:18 IST
HT Correspondent
The second day of 67th Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen was graced with Sandip Bhattacharjee taking the stage.

Bhattacharjee began his performance with Raag Multani. He performed compositions like ‘Kavan des gaye’, ‘Gagan muraliya mori re’, and ‘Nainanme anban’. He also performed Raag Puriyadhanashree. He concluded his recital with a famous Bhajan ‘Baje re muraliya baaje.’ He was accompanied by Bharat Kamat on tabla, Suyog Kundalkar on harmonium, Anuja Bhave-Kshirsagar and Vaishali Kuber on tanpura.

Bhattacharjee was followed by Kedia Brothers, Mormukut (sitar) and Manoj Kedia (sarod) from Jharkhand. They started their performance with Raag Zinjoti. He also performed Raag MishraBiru. He was accompanied by Satyajit Talvalkar on tabla.

A photo exhibition on various themes and various artistes by photographer, Sateesh Paknikar is also ongoing at the festival. This year’s exhibition in its 13th year will be based on the concept of ‘Swar Shatabdi’.

Celebrating the birth anniversary of four talented Indian classical musicians which include, Ustad Alla Rakha, Pandit Firoz Dastur, Pandit Ravi Shankar and Dr Vasantrao Deshpande, the exhibition as a tribute is display photographs of these music maestros. The exhibition will remain open for the next three days.

Sarod stories by Ken Zuckerman

For renowned sarod player Ken Zuckerman the best part while listening to sarod maestro Ustad Ali Akbar Khan for the first time in a concert in the US was his engrossment in the rhythm and the way the involved musician reacted to it. “I was impressed and that was something that drew me to Indian classical music,” said Zuckerman, who was speaking during an interactive session with renowned vocalist, Amarendra Dhaneshwar held at ‘Sawai Gandharva Smarak’ on Thursday.

Highlights for Day 3 (December 13)

1. What: Screening of Khayal by Usha Deshpande

When: 10am

Where: Sawai Gandharv Smarak, Shivajinagar

2. What: Ulhas Pawar will interview Swami Krupakaranand

When: 11am

Where: Sawai Gandharv Smarak, Shivajinagar

Performances to look forward to (4pm-10pm)

*Vocalists Amita Sinha, Janhavi Phansalkar and Anuja Barude

*Vocalist Viraj Joshi

*Sarod player Ken Zukerman

*Vocalist Pandit Jasraj

