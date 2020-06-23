e-paper
SC approves Rs 7.5 crore to cover costs of tests in pvt labs

SC approves Rs 7.5 crore to cover costs of tests in pvt labs

cities Updated: Jun 23, 2020 19:47 IST
PUNE: The standing committee of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), on Tuesday, approved Rs7.5 crore towards the cost of Covid-19 tests in private laboratories, an expense the civic body has decided to bear henceforth.

Standing committee chairman, Hemant Rasane, said, “The PMC has approved Rs 7.5 crore for bearing the cost of tests carried out by private laboratories. It will help to increase testing facilities in the city. We are expecting testing capacity to immediately increase by 500 daily. The PMC will also bear the test costs of pregnant women.”

Municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad said, “As the PMC is going to bear the cost of tests carried out in private laboratories, it will help to get speedy reports.”

