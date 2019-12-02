e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 02, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 03, 2019

SC directs MMRDA to maintain status quo in Metro-4 project

cities Updated: Dec 02, 2019 23:22 IST
K A Y Dodhiya
K A Y Dodhiya
Hindustantimes
         

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) to maintain status quo on Metro-4 work for two weeks to allow the petitioner to amend the
special leave petition in the Bombay high court (HC) to include more terms to safeguard trees.

The 32.32-km Metro-4 line is proposed as an elevated corridor that begins at the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) near Wadala, enters Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg in Sion, rejoins EEH in Thane, and proceeds along the Ghodbunder
Road.

The corridor is being opposed by environmentalists and activists as it involves chopping of more than 700 trees.

Rohit Joshi, who approached the SC after the Bombay high court bench vacated the stay on tree cutting for the project on November 25, said their plea challenges the legality of the project.

The plea seeks an underground corridor.

“We did not get an opportunity to respond to MMRC’s affidavit. We were not permitted to argue further, so we were left with no option but to approach SC,” said Joshi.

The petition alleges violation of section 8 of the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Conservation of Trees Act, 1975 as MMRDA has been
exempted from taking permissions from the tree
authority.

top news
PM Modi wanted us to work together, told him not possible: Sharad Pawar
PM Modi wanted us to work together, told him not possible: Sharad Pawar
Sitharaman throws bundle of darts at Cong over Rahul Bajaj’s criticism
Sitharaman throws bundle of darts at Cong over Rahul Bajaj’s criticism
CBI files FIR in Rs 100 bribery case in UP’s Pratapgarh district
CBI files FIR in Rs 100 bribery case in UP’s Pratapgarh district
From chemical castration to lynching, Parliament debates steps to curb rapes
From chemical castration to lynching, Parliament debates steps to curb rapes
Impossible, says NCP on Anant Hegde’s Rs 40,000 cr claim; Fadnavis agrees
Impossible, says NCP on Anant Hegde’s Rs 40,000 cr claim; Fadnavis agrees
Former beauty queen barred from Miss World for being mother, files lawsuit
Former beauty queen barred from Miss World for being mother, files lawsuit
971 players register for IPL auction, including 215 capped internationals
971 players register for IPL auction, including 215 capped internationals
Sub-Lieutenant Shivangi becomes Indian Navy’s first woman pilot
Sub-Lieutenant Shivangi becomes Indian Navy’s first woman pilot
trending topics
Hyderabad CaseHTLS 2019Priyanka ChopraJaya BachchanAirtel Tariff PlanApple AirPodsNEET 2020WhatsApp

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities