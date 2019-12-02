SC directs MMRDA to maintain status quo in Metro-4 project

cities

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 23:22 IST

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) to maintain status quo on Metro-4 work for two weeks to allow the petitioner to amend the

special leave petition in the Bombay high court (HC) to include more terms to safeguard trees.

The 32.32-km Metro-4 line is proposed as an elevated corridor that begins at the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) near Wadala, enters Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg in Sion, rejoins EEH in Thane, and proceeds along the Ghodbunder

Road.

The corridor is being opposed by environmentalists and activists as it involves chopping of more than 700 trees.

Rohit Joshi, who approached the SC after the Bombay high court bench vacated the stay on tree cutting for the project on November 25, said their plea challenges the legality of the project.

The plea seeks an underground corridor.

“We did not get an opportunity to respond to MMRC’s affidavit. We were not permitted to argue further, so we were left with no option but to approach SC,” said Joshi.

The petition alleges violation of section 8 of the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Conservation of Trees Act, 1975 as MMRDA has been

exempted from taking permissions from the tree

authority.