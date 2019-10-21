SC paves way for construction of Ravidas temple in Tughlaqabad

cities

The Supreme Court on Monday paved the way for construction of a shrine to Guru Ravidas, revered by the Dalits, in south Delhi, on a 400 square metre plot of land at the same site where a Ravidas temple was demolished in August.

A bench of justices Arun Mishra and Ravindra Bhatt also ordered release of people arrested for protesting against the demolition and quashed all the cases that were registered against the devotees. The bench said all arrested will give an undertaking to be “good citizens”.

The apex court had ordered demolition of the 15th century shrine after Delhi Development Authority informed the court that the structure was located in a protected forest area. Massive protests had broken out in some parts of Punjab and South Delhi’s Tughlaqabad area. The top court then took strong exception to the rampage on the streets by the devotees of Saint Ravidas and had issued a stern warning against the “unruly protests”.

SC had first ordered the temple to be vacated in April this year and ordered the Guru Ravidas Jayanti Samaroh Samiti to hand over its possession to the DDA. In early August, the top court was told by this body that the premises had been vacated. When the court later heard that it had been misled, it ordered the DDA to remove the structure by August 10 under police protection.

On a writ petition filed by the devotees of Guru Ravidas the court had asked Attorney General KK Venugopal to explore the possibility of an amicable settlement. Venugopal had on October 18 submitted a memorandum of association under which the Centre had offered to allocate 200 metres of land for the temple. It proposed to hand over the land to a committee set up by the Centre for the temple’s construction.

At Monday’s hearing, Venugopal doubled the offer to 400 square metres. However, the AG said the structure would be that of a porta cabin, which the court declined to accept and ordered construction of a permanent structure as per the specifications finalised by the government.

The court declined to accept the samiti’s contention to hand over the land to it after Venugopal said the man heading the one-person samiti was facing criminal prosecution for misusing the premises and leasing it out for parking of trucks on commercial basis. The samiti wanted to control the temple’s maintenance the way it had been doing until it was demolished.

Venugopal said the temple would be maintained by the government constituted committee and only devotees would be allowed to worship there. A boundary wall would be constructed around the temple to ensure the area remains protected from encroachment, the AG said. The court also allowed the devotees to submit a representation for becoming a committee member.

