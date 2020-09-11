SC scholarship scam: Lok Insaaf Party stages protest outside Ludhiana MLA’s house

cities

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 23:11 IST

Demanding dismissal of cabinet minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot over the alleged multi-crore post-matric SC scholarship scam, the members of the Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) staged a protest outside the house of Congress MLA (Gill constituency) Kuldeep Singh Vaid in Sarabha Nagar on Friday.

A protest march was organised that commenced from Pakhowal Road railway crossing and ended outside the house of the MLA where heavy police force was deployed.

Burning the effigy of Dharamsot, the protesters raised slogans against Vaid for allegedly keeping mum on the issue despite belonging to the scheduled caste (SC) community.

In-charge of Gill constituency and chief spokesperson of LIP, Gagandeep Singh (Sunny) Kainth, said, “The protest was staged to wake [MLA Vaid] up from the deep slumber, so that he, too, raises a voice against the minister and SC students can get justice.”

LIP leader Manwinder Giaspura said, “In the report submitted by the additional chief secretary of his own department, Dharamsot was found involved in embezzlement of ₹64 crore, but no action was taken against him. A CBI inquiry should be marked in the case.”

Despite several attempts, MLA Kuldeep Singh Vaid was unavailable for comments.

Social distancing neglected

Social distancing went for a toss as many of the leaders were not even wearing masks while protesting. Kainth said the state government could not suppress their voices by restricting gatherings and asking them to wear masks. The protests were being staged for getting justice for the SC students and they will continue the agitation in the coming days, he added.