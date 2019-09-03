SC upholds HC order, clearing way for MBA admissions in Maha to begin

cities

Pune The long wait for students to take admission into the Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Management (MMS) courses in Maharashtra is set to end, as on Monday, the Supreme Court maintained the Bombay high court order declaring the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, an autonomous institute.

An SC bench of justice Indu Malhotra and justice Indira Banerjee gave the order, after which the Maharashtra State Common Examination Test (CET) cell can begin the admission process.

MBA admissions have been on hold for the last two months.

A total of 32,000 students gave the state CET exams for MBA this year. The state CET cell held back the first merit list for management courses due to the court hearing

In July, the Mumbai high court directed the Maharashtra state government to rework MBA and MMS admissions, treating JBIMS as an autonomous institute. After this, 39 management students who had got admission into JBIM under the 70 per cent home-university quota filed a petition in SC fearing the loss of seats in an autonomous college.

Kumendra Raheja, director of Ramchandra International Institute of Management, Pune, says, “Delay in management admissions increased the anxiety of students. Some may simply decide to take drop this year. It will impact not only the syllabus, due to shortage of time, but will also impact the fundamental building of students. The longer the wait, the greater the churn of students to autonomous courses and private universities.”

Dattatray Mane, head of department of management science, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) said, “Now as the SC order has come, we hope that the admissions will start so that we can cover the syllabus as early as possible.”

Anuskha Kante, a student, said, “I completed my BBA and have given my CET for MBA, but the admission process is on hold. In fact, I said no to a job opportunity which had come to me, just because I want to continue my higher studies.”

