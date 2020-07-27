e-paper
Home / Cities / SCD Government College starts online registration process

SCD Government College starts online registration process

With students of ongoing batches, being promoted, the college authorities have asked them to deposit the fee online, however, they are not required to register online

cities Updated: Jul 27, 2020 23:15 IST
Deepa Sharma Sood
Deepa Sharma Sood
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Satish Chander Dhawan (SCD) Government College have started their online registration process from Monday.

With students of ongoing batches, being promoted, the college authorities have asked them to deposit the fee online, however, they are not required to register online.

The computer cell department handling the queries of students received more phone calls and emails as students were asked to stay at home due to the pandemic. As per sources, many college students started registering online on Monday due to which the authorities informed them that they have been promoted to the next class and have to deposit the fee online. Few students reached the college premises to enquire about the admission procedure but were told to apply online. A board carrying all details of the online registration process has been put up outside the college.

Principal, Dharam Singh Sandhu, said, “We have started the online registration process for first-year students. However, old students have been promoted to next semester and were informed about the same.”

“New students can upload their documents which will later be verified by a committee,” he said.

While Government College for Girls has already begun the registration process on Saturday, 1,217 students have applied online to date, of which 490 have opted for BCom against 140 seats and 347 in BA which has 480 seats. With 40 seats for BBA course, 120 applications have been received.

The last date to apply for all first-semester undergraduate courses is August 8. The tentative rank list will be displayed on the website on August 9 and correction in the online form can be done by candidates from August 9 to August 11. The final rank list will be uploaded on the college website on August 12 and on the same day students are required to deposit the fee online.

