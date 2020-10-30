e-paper
Scholarship exams: Online registration process begins, last date to apply is November 15

Scholarship exams: Online registration process begins, last date to apply is November 15

Students can register at www.epunjab.gov.in

cities Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 21:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

The online registration process for the National Means and Merit Scholarship (NMMS) exam and Punjab State Talent Search Exam (PSTSE), and National Talent Search Exam (NTSE) has started for students of Classes 8 and 10. Students can register at www.epunjab.gov.in and the last date to apply is November 15.

NMMS is a centrally sponsored scheme for Class 8 students. The students who qualify for the examination become eligible for Rs 12,000 per annum (Rs 1000 per month) scholarship for four years from Class 9 to 12. This year, 229 students from Ludhiana cleared the scholarship exam, out of a total of 5,867 who appeared in the exam last year.

While PSTSE is an exam conducted by the state government and those who crack the test get Rs 200 every month till they complete Class 12. Over 7,507 students applied online for the exam and 60 cleared the scholarship test this year.

The Punjab State Talent Search Examination is conducted annually for students of Classes 8 and 10 to provide financial help to deserving government school students. The exam is aimed at preventing students from dropping out of school due to financial constraints.

The question paper comprised two parts: a mental ability test (90 marks) and a scholastic aptitude test (90 marks).

District Education Officer, secondary, Swaranjit Kaur, said, “I have directed principals to inform teachers regarding the scholarship exam and make maximum students apply online for the exam. If students clear the test, the scholarship can be utilised for further studies.”

