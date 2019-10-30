School bus driver killed by speeding SUV

cities

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 20:01 IST

Gurugram: A 44-year-old man was killed after a speeding SUV allegedly hit the motorcycle he was riding near a traffic police station on National Highway 48 on Tuesday. The police said that the occupants of the SUV, a Range Rover, abandoned the vehicle and fled the spot.

According to the police, the victim, Bhajan Lal, was a resident of Nainwal village in Manesar and worked as a school bus driver. The incident took place around 6pm when he was returning home from Manesar.

In the police complaint, a relative of Lal who was present at the spot on a different motorcycle said that the car was coming from the Jaipur side at a high speed and hit the victim’s motorcycle from behind.

Kashmeer, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Manesar police station, said, “The Range Rover car was running at a high speed and hit the motorcycle from behind. The impact of the collision was so intense that the victim was thrown off a few metres away. We suspect that there were two people in the car, including the driver, as both the airbags of the front seat were deployed at the time of the incident. They abandoned the car and fled the spot.”

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that the accident took place when the victim was allegedly trying to cross the road through a road divider on his motorcycle.

The police said that the SUV having a Maharashtra registration number has been seized. Preliminary probe suggests that a hotel in Mumbai was using the car as a cab, the police said.

“We found a logbook in the car, and have been trying to get in touch with its owner but he is not picking up our phone calls. The suspects are yet to be arrested. The police are investigating the case,” the ASI added.

The police said that the victim sustained injuries to his left leg, head and his ears were bleeding. He was rushed to Rockland hospital by his relative where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Manesar police station on Tuesday.

In a separate incident, a 23-year-old man was killed after an unidentified car allegedly hit him while he was walking on a road near Kapdiwas Chowk in Bilaspur, the police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, Sandeep Rawat, the victim, was a native of Almora, Uttarakhand and a resident of Sidhrawali village, Pataudi. He worked at a private company in the city.

A police official privy to the investigation said, “The man was walking on the road when a car hit him from behind. He died on the spot. The suspect is yet to be arrested.”

A case was registered against the suspect under sections 279 and 304A of the IPC at Bilaspur police station on Tuesday.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 20:01 IST