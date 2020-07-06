e-paper
School fee: Punjab and Haryana HC to hear appeals on July 13

School fee: Punjab and Haryana HC to hear appeals on July 13

chandigarh Updated: Jul 06, 2020 23:06 IST
The Punjab and Haryana high court will take up appeals against the single judge bench order on school fee issue of Punjab on July 13.

A petition was taken up on Monday. However, in view of the state’s statement that it too is in the process of filing an appeal, the hearing was adjourned for July 13 by the bench of justice Ajay Tewari and justice JS Puri.

On June 30, a single judge had allowed private schools in Punjab to collect tuition fee irrespective of whether schools offered online classes during the lockdown or not. The bench had also permitted them to collect admission fee but ordered that fee should not be increased.

A section of parents have challenged the order arguing that their income is affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Also, there is no rule regarding holding a person liable to pay charges for the services which have not been availed, they stated. Immediately after the judgment, the state government too had announced that the single bench order will be challenged.

