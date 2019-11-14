School functions in violation of closure order, admin shuts it

cities

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 20:26 IST

Noida: The district administration of Gautam Budh Nagar shut a private school in Dadri that was found functioning on Thursday, in violation of an order from the district magistrate that all schools in the district must remain closed on Thursday and Friday in view of severe pollution in the region.

The administration has written to the basic education department to take further action against the errant school after it was found open.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court mandated Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (Epca) had recommended that all schools must remain shut on Thursday and Friday owing to the prevailing pollution. The Epca had also directed that all the hot mix plants and stone crushers in Delhi-NCR to cease operations till November 15.

Noida’s air quality index (AQI), as recorded by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), was 486 or severe, on a scale of 0 to 500. Sector 1 was the most polluted area with an AQI of over 490.

The administration officials from Dadri were on a checking on schools to ensure that they were shut, when they found one school open. “All schools were closed but this school was functioning in violation of the DM’s order. We closed down the school and also wrote to the basic education department to take further action,” Rajiv Rai, subdivisional magistrate, Dadri, said.

The errant school was identified as Anshu Public School, a privately run school that has classes up to eight. Despite multiple attempts, no one from the school was available for comment.

Meanwhile, all coal and other fuel-based industries, which have not yet shifted to natural gas or agro residue, will also remain closed till November 15 in Faridabad, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Noida, Geater Noida, Sonepat, Panipat, Bhiwadi and Bahadirgarh.

“We are constrained to take these steps because the current weather conditions are trapping pollutants with no possibility of them being dispersed over the next two days. The air quality is currently extremely unhealthy,” the Epca had said Wednesday.

District administration has been asked by Epca to intensify action against violators of NGT norms. On Thursday, officials also made announcements in Dadri and other villages informing people of the hazards of stubble burning and the legal action it will entail.

On Wednesday, administration and Uttar Pradesh Pollution Board officials fined and served notices to 23 farmers in the Jewar area for stubble burning. All 23 farmers were fined ₹12,500 each. Officials have said an FIR will be registered against the farmers if they will fail to pay the fine.