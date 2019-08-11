School lands in controversy over moral science chapter on ‘idolatry, superstition’

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 21:54 IST

A controversy erupted in Lucknow after a twitter user posted a screen shot of a moral science chapter being taught at a Catholic school. A paragraph of the chapter mentions India as a land of ‘idolatry and superstition’. When contacted, the principal of the school concerned said that he was unaware about the contents of the chapter and came to know about it only after the screen shot was posted online.

The contentious paragraph of the chapter reads: “India is a land of idolatry and superstition. Idolatry is deifying a creature. It is giving a creature the honour, worship and adoration due to God. Superstition is the irrational fear of the unknown. Every country has certain superstitious practices but India abounds in them.”

The moral science lesson, ‘Don’t be superstitious’, is being taught to Class 8 students of St Paul’s School in Lucknow.

After the screen shot was shared online, a number of parents raised objections over its contents and choice of words. They demanded the school to withdraw the book at the earliest.

Meanwhile, school principal Father Clifford Lobo said that he was unaware about the contents of the lesson being taught. “The matter has come to my knowledge only now. I spoke to the subject teacher concerned. We will discuss the matter threadbare with other teachers when the school reopens after Bakrid. In all probability, we will take off the book from the course,” he said.

First Published: Aug 11, 2019 21:54 IST