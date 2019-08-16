School manager, teacher booked for firing during I-Day celebration

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 19:20 IST

A manager and teacher of an inter college who fired in the air multiple times during an Independence Day celebration, were booked after a video of the incident went viral on social media in Basti District under Rudhauli Police station on Friday, police said.

Action against the two followed after a viral video of the incident showed owner and manager Mohammad Rasheed whipping out his licensed revolver and firing in the air after unfurling the Tricolour in school packed with children. His act was quickly copied by school teacher Lal Chandra, who used his licensed rifle to fire two shots in the air after the manager had left the spot.

In the video, the children and teachers can be seen cheering the act. A little later, the children are seen singing the National Anthem and raising patriotic slogans on the water-logged campus.

A day after the incident, both the manager and teacher were booked under section 188 of the IPC (Disobedience of order Promulgated by Public servant) and section 30 of the Arms Act (punishment of contravention of licence or rule) after SP Pankaj Kumar took cognisance of the viral video. A hunt is on for both of them.

First Published: Aug 16, 2019 19:20 IST