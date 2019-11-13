Schools set to take a stand against junk food

cities

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 21:31 IST

Gurugram With the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), a nodal agency under the ministry of health & family welfare, framing regulations that prohibit the consumption of junk food in and within 50 metres of schools, administrations of schools said they have set up committees to review their menu to provide children healthy meal options.

Most schools said that while they were already abiding by the pointers shared by FSSAI, the new guidelines would give fresh impetus to schools to embrace healthy eating.

Aparna Erry, principal of DAV Public School in Sector 14, said that while the school did not provide junk food, it had set up a committee to review the menu. “We have a small snack corner, which doesn’t stock fast food or cola or other junk food items. However, in light of the new guidelines, we have set a set up a committee to review the menu of the school canteen through the week,” said Erry.

Anupama Mehra, senior school headmistress, Manav Rachna International, Sector 46, said that the school had a “no junk food” policy in place and food served in the canteen is strictly monitored. “We have a regulatory body in place, which includes the food committee, a food tasting committee, and the people who prepare the meals. The committee gives daily feedback about the menu of the day,” said Mehra.

She added that the school routinely issues advisories to parents, as their cooperation is equally important in ensuring that children eat healthy food. “We advise parents and have regular programmes, apprising them of healthy meal options. Class teachers also look out for children, especially younger ones, and monitor what they are bringing in their boxes,” said Mehra.

Anshu Arora, the principal, Amity International School in Sector 43, said that the school is already abiding by the guidelines that had been released and they wouldn’t make much of an impact on the school. “Our canteen doesn’t serve junk food. All fried items have also been stopped,” said Arora, adding that the school did not tie up with any food business operators, as a matter of policy.

She said that the school had issued a set of guidelines (regarding lunch) to parents at the beginning of the academic year. “Parents can pack healthy food, but the school and peers have to be supportive as well. We have special days such as ‘Parantha Days’ where all children are expected to get the same food. They feel happy knowing that each box has the same food,” said Arora.

Parents, on the other hand, said that not all schools have been proactive in ensuring that junk food is regulated on campus.

Jyoti Raghavan, a mother of two, said that her younger daughter’s school served junk food such as burgers and packaged juices, and the school is yet to reach out to her with any advisory or intimation in response to the FSSAI guidelines. “Despite similar guidelines having been issued in the past, children are able to access junk food in schools. My children used to study in a different set of schools previously and were being served junk food in an unbridled manner,” said Raghavan.

She said that self-regulation is crucial since the government couldn’t possibly monitor what so many schools are serving.