Schools to remain shut on December 26

cities

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 19:48 IST

Gurugram The directorate of school education on Wednesday issued an order directing all government and private schools in the state to stay shut on Thursday on account of an intense cold wave.

“Due to intense cold wave in the state/region, the government has declared holiday on 26.12.2019 in all private and government schools in the state,” stated the order issued by the education department. The letter was shared with all the district education officers and district elementary educations officers in the state.

Gurugram district education officer Indu Boken confirmed that a one-day holiday has been declared by the government. “The government has declared a one day holiday on 26th on account of the cold. The holiday order applies universally to all government and private schools in the district and everyone will have to abide by it,” said Boken, adding that the order had been shared with all private schools in Gurugram.

As per the education department’s annual plan, the official winter break in government schools is scheduled from January 1 till 15. Last week, the district education officer had also asked principals of all government schools in the district to limit the outdoor activity of children, in the days leading up to the winter break.

Suman Sharma, principal of Government Model Senior Secondary School in Sector 4/7, Urban Estate, said that schools have been asked to limit assemblies and ensure that all students sit on benches, within classrooms. “We have been told that students should not be out in the cold. Morning prayers have to be wrapped up early and all classes will take place within classrooms,” said Sharma.

Surabhi Joshi, vice-principal, Manav Rachna International, Sector 46, said that the school had received directions from the government and would remain closed on Thursday. A spokesperson for Heritage Xperiential Learning School said that the school had already initiated its winter break from December 23.