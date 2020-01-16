e-paper
Thursday, Jan 16, 2020
Home / Cities / Schools train teachers to spot mental health issues in children

Schools train teachers to spot mental health issues in children

cities Updated: Jan 16, 2020 01:01 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
With the increasing cases of depression and suicidal tendencies among students, schools in Thane and Kalyan are leaving no stone unturned to ensure healthy interaction among students and teachers.

The schools have been conducting special counselling sessions for students and are also training teachers to identify behavioural issues in children.

“We have three counsellors and a special educator. We are in the process of providing training to teachers so that they can also identify the behavioural as well as academic issues among children. With the help of various interactive sessions, games and workshops; we are able to identify the students who need extra attention or help,” said Ranjna Jangra, principal, BK Birla School, Kalyan.

Teachers from Radcliffe School, Thane, share notes about their observations. “Class teachers, as well as subject teachers, write anecdotes on every child in the class. These are then tallied and in case any common problems or issues are noted, then the student is provided with a special counselling session or is handled by the teachers,” said Supriti Katkar, principal, Radcliffe School, Thane.

Parents have welcomed the initiative. Shiny D’Souza, mother of a 10-year-old student of Lokpuram School, said, “Initially, I thought my child was mischievous, but later, teachers pointed out that he is hyperactive. Initiatives were taken to ensure his development.”

