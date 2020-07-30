e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Scolded for playing PUBG, 20-year-old college student ends life in Jalandhar

Scolded for playing PUBG, 20-year-old college student ends life in Jalandhar

Pulls trigger with father’s licensed revolver after being pulled up for playing online game over phone for hours on Wednesday night

chandigarh Updated: Jul 30, 2020 17:32 IST
Jatinder Mahal
Jatinder Mahal
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Police said the youngster had been playing the game for hours on Wednesday night.
Police said the youngster had been playing the game for hours on Wednesday night.(HT file photo for representational purpose only)
         

Jalandhar: Scolded by his parents for spending hours on the mobile phone playing PUBG, an online battle game, a 20-year-old college student shot himself dead at his house in Jalandhar on Thursday morning.

Police said the youngster opened fire with his father’s service revolver. Hearing the sound of the gunshot, his parents rushed to his room only to find him bleeding profusely. They took him to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.

His father said, “We didn’t scold him much but being parents we used to ask him to focus on studies and spend less time on the phone playing PUBG.”

Division number-5 station house officer Ravinder Singh said the father told them that the boy had been playing the game for hours on Wednesday night. “Distressed by the scolding, he shot himself dead with father’s .32-bore revolver,” the officer said, adding that a case was registered under Section 174 of the IPC.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds or PUBG is an online multiplayer battle game in which players have to survive till the clock runs out. The free-to-play game is criticised for promoting violence and being a distraction for youngsters.

top news
Indo-Pacific encouraged by India standing up to China: US NSC official
Indo-Pacific encouraged by India standing up to China: US NSC official
Rajasthan HC sends notices to Speaker, 6 BSP MLAs who joined Congress
Rajasthan HC sends notices to Speaker, 6 BSP MLAs who joined Congress
India’s Covid-19 recovery now over 64%, 16 states have higher rates
India’s Covid-19 recovery now over 64%, 16 states have higher rates
Ayodhya priest, 15 policemen test Covid-19 +ve ahead of Ram temple event
Ayodhya priest, 15 policemen test Covid-19 +ve ahead of Ram temple event
Sushant Singh Rajput’s kin file caveat in SC, seek hearing on Rhea’s plea
Sushant Singh Rajput’s kin file caveat in SC, seek hearing on Rhea’s plea
NASA launches new Mars rover Perseverance to seek signs of past life
NASA launches new Mars rover Perseverance to seek signs of past life
‘Much to welcome in NEP but...’: Shashi Tharoor highlights some challenges
‘Much to welcome in NEP but...’: Shashi Tharoor highlights some challenges
After India, will US ban TikTok?: Watch Donald Trump’s response
After India, will US ban TikTok?: Watch Donald Trump’s response
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Assam Floods

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In